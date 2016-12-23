New York Murder suspect arrested in Richmond County

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office currently has a murder suspect in custody.

A Source exclusively tell FOX 54 that 21-Year-old Shamir Finch who is wanted for Murder in New York City, was arrested in Richmond County yesterday.

Sources also say Finch is a known gang member of the Bloods.

