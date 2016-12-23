Carjacking suspect wanted in Aiken

Aiken Public Safety is looking for a man related to a carjacking in the parking lot of the SRP Federal Credit Union on Richland Avenue.

It happened around 9:30 Thursday night. Investigators say an unknown white male produced a handgun and ordered the victims out of the car.

The suspect fled in the car. It was found abandoned a short time later.

He’s described as a 25 to 35-year-old male. Last seen wearing a green “Carharrt style” jacket, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. He was wearing a light-colored hat. It was recovered by the Aiken Bloodhound Tracking Team.

Anyone with information on this man is asked contact CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Individuals will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved.