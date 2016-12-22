Lights of the South has successful 2016 season under new ownership

Lights of the South is heading into the last week of the 2016 season. The new owners took over just weeks before the attraction opened at the end of November.

Thursday was a very busy night for Lights of the South. Management says they've had a great season, especially under new ownership. They've made a few changes they say everyone seems to enjoy.

On their good nights, they're getting a couple thousand guests.Tractors take you through the woods to see the traditional displays, as well as a few ones. Guests can grab some goodies at Mrs. Claus's kitchen and make smore's. Also new this year, the Walking Trail is now lite up, and TV's were placed around the attraction for guests to enjoy in line.

“We’re really anxious to get started for our 2017 season. We’ve got some really big ideas and displays in mind. And I think we’re really going to do a whole lot for 2017. So, I’m excited about that,” said Manager Mark Jackson.

Management says they’ve heard mixed feedback about the fact that they’ve added sponsors this year. Due to new ownership, it’s costs more to replace things and add new displays. They say they added sponsors so the cost of tickets wouldn’t rise for patrons.

Lights of the South is open through December 30th and is closed on Christmas.

