Lights of the South has successful 2016 season under new ownersh - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Lights of the South has successful 2016 season under new ownership

WFXG WFXG
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Lights of the South is heading into the last week of the 2016 season. The new owners took over just weeks before the attraction opened at the end of November.

Thursday was a very busy night for Lights of the South. Management says they've had a great season, especially under new ownership. They've made a few changes they say everyone seems to enjoy.

On their good nights, they're getting a couple thousand guests.Tractors take you through the woods to see the traditional displays, as well as a few ones. Guests can grab some goodies at Mrs. Claus's kitchen and make smore's. Also new this year, the Walking Trail is now lite up, and TV's were placed around the attraction for guests to enjoy in line.

 “We’re really anxious to get started for our 2017 season. We’ve got some really big ideas and displays in mind. And I think we’re really going to do a whole lot for 2017. So, I’m excited about that,” said Manager Mark Jackson.

Management says they’ve heard mixed feedback about the fact that they’ve added sponsors this year. Due to new ownership, it’s costs more to replace things and add new displays. They say they added sponsors so the cost of tickets wouldn’t rise for patrons.

Lights of the South is open through December 30th and is closed on Christmas.

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • 1 dead, 14 injured in Cincinnati nightclub shooting

    1 dead, 14 injured in Cincinnati nightclub shooting

    Sunday, March 26 2017 5:46 AM EDT2017-03-26 09:46:59 GMT
    Sunday, March 26 2017 6:39 AM EDT2017-03-26 10:39:31 GMT

    One person was killed and another 14 injured in a mass shooting at a Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday morning.

    More >>

    One person was killed and another 14 injured in a mass shooting at a Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday morning.

    More >>

  • Carjacker takes 99-year-old victim on joyride

    Carjacker takes 99-year-old victim on joyride

    Sunday, March 26 2017 5:24 AM EDT2017-03-26 09:24:32 GMT
    Sunday, March 26 2017 5:24 AM EDT2017-03-26 09:24:32 GMT

    The woman knew she needed to stay calm because of her high blood pressure, but she managed to hold her own, arguing with the carjacker.

    More >>

    The woman knew she needed to stay calm because of her high blood pressure, but she managed to hold her own, arguing with the carjacker.

    More >>

  • Oregon beats Kansas 74-60 to punch Final Four ticket

    Oregon beats Kansas 74-60 to punch Final Four ticket

    Sunday, March 26 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-03-26 04:18:42 GMT
    Sunday, March 26 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-03-26 04:18:42 GMT

    Tyler Dorsey poured in 27 points, Dillon Brooks added 17 and plucky Oregon ended Kansas' romp through the NCAA Tournament with a 74-60 victory Saturday night that gave the Ducks their first Final Four trip in...

    More >>

    Tyler Dorsey poured in 27 points, Dillon Brooks added 17 and plucky Oregon ended Kansas' romp through the NCAA Tournament with a 74-60 victory Saturday night that gave the Ducks their first Final Four trip in nearly 80 years.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly