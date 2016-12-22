Columbia County treats 51 families with gift cards for Christmas - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia County treats 51 families with gift cards for Christmas Shopping

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Each year many parents just can't afford to buy a lot of gifts  to put  under the Christmas Tree. 
This year the Columbia County Sheriff's Office is coming to the  rescue ... doing their part to make sure 51 families in the CSRA don't have to worry. 

Wal-Mart isn't just a place to find a great discount today. It was the center of joy and relief for many families in need this holiday season. 

During the 14th annual Day with the Deputy, these families got a huge helping hand from the sheriff's office. Without these deputies, many families wouldn't have much to look forward to. 

"We know that there are some kids that's out here that's possibly not going to have a good Christmas and we're glad we're able to put this program on for the kids," says Sgt. Daniel Massey.

He says this is one of his favorite times of the year. And it's not only kids who are appreciative. "The glow on some parents faces, they are so grateful and appreciative."

Each family gets a $225 gift card that allows them to get whatever they like. Toys, video games, Clothes, you name it, it was in the cart.

The deputies got some help as their mission touched many others hearts who were willing to help. 

"I think this here is a well enhanced project going on with the sheriff and I just couldn't resist coming out and doing something in that nature," says Dwight Huggins.

Huggins was shopping and when he found out about what was going on, he decided to donate $500 on the spot.

"I'm just glad I was able to do something for them," he says.

And for people like Huggins and Massey, the best present of the season is knowing they're helping others during this season of giving. 

"Just when they check out, to see the kids when they check out, knowing these toys, these gifts, these items are going home with them and going underneath their tree, just puts a big smile to my face," says Massey

More than  50 families bought Christmas gifts today totaling to $11,475, All paid for by donations the Columbia County Sheriff's Office collected to make their Christmas special. 

    •   
