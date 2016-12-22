Aiken County SO investigating shooting on Sandy Ln

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened near Sandy Lane in Aiken County.

According to Capt. Eric Abdullah, the victim was shot in the leg and is being interviewed by investigators at an area hospital. The victim reportedly walked to a home Sandy Lane and 911 was called from there. Investigators believe the shooting happened at another location.

As of the time of this article, the sheriff's office has no witnesses and no suspects.

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved.