Aiken County SO investigating shooting on Sandy Ln

The The pickup hit the front of a semi-truck that was hauling a loaded box trailer. The pickup then rolled onto its side.More >>
Thousands of people from all around the world will be coming to Augusta for the Masters in about a week. Security at Augusta Regional Airport will be high especially in light of terrorist attacks in the last year around the world including some at airports. "It's a very busy week," says Chief Deputy Marshal, Scott Peebles. "It's definitely our busiest time of the year," says Communications Manager, Lauren Smith. There's no denying it. For Augusta Regional A...More >>
Investigators say the gun was accidentally discharged, leaving the 6 year old with minor injuries.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a shoplifting suspect. At around 6:40 p.m. on March 23, the suspect pictured in this article reportedly shoplifted two bottles of Grey Goose from Beverage Outlet on Bobby Jones Expressway.More >>
Fort Gordon will conduct its annual all hazard response exercise next week. The exercise is set to begin Monday, March 27 and run through Friday, March 31. Military and civilian personnel should expect delays traveling into and around the installation as more security searches are performed.More >>
