Red Cross asking for holiday blood donations - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Red Cross asking for holiday blood donations

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

Tis' the season for giving. Many people have toys, clothes and other items on their holiday gift list but there's one gift that you may not have thought of.
The American Red Cross which is asking people to consider donating to save a life this Christmas. They are  encouraging people to add blood donations to their holiday checklists. At Aiken Regional medical center, they are doing their best to help out. Thursday's blood drive was the first step

"Since they support us and all that we do here at the hospital, we support them,"  said Laura Goldberg who is  Lab Director Aiken Regional Medical Center.

All of the blood from Thursday's drive will go the red cross which will be used to help local patients.

"It's especially important this time of year because as we're approaching the holidays less and less people are donating," said Goldberg.

Patrick marks donated at the drive and says he regularly gives blood and he considers this one of his Christmas gifts.

"I've been donating blood for probably about 5-6 years now and I think I've donated over 5 gallons, " said Marks.

"Your giving a pint of whole blood and they're using the three components of blood that you're donating," said Goldberg.

And those three components can save three lives.

"It only takes a short amount of time out of your day and the amount of time you can extend for someone's life is priceless," said Marks.

Marks says every time he donates he feels like he's done his part to support his community.

 "This is a wonderful gift to give for the holidays because it's the gift of three lives and all it takes is maybe a half hour to an hour of your time," said Goldberg.
There will be another blood drive in Aiken on the 28th at the Aiken Mall.
If you plan to donate blood,  remember to stay hydrated that day and make sure you eat something that day.

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Investigators blame alcohol in crash that killed teenager

    Investigators blame alcohol in crash that killed teenager

    Saturday, March 25 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-03-25 15:27:39 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The The pickup hit the front of a semi-truck that was hauling a loaded box trailer. The pickup then rolled onto its side.

    More >>

    The The pickup hit the front of a semi-truck that was hauling a loaded box trailer. The pickup then rolled onto its side.

    More >>

  • Airport Security for International Passengers during Masters Week

    Airport Security for International Passengers during Masters Week

    Friday, March 24 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-03-24 23:21:27 GMT

    Thousands of people from all around the world will be coming to Augusta for the Masters in about a week. Security at Augusta Regional Airport will be high especially in light of terrorist attacks in the last year around the world including some at airports. "It's a very busy week," says Chief Deputy Marshal, Scott Peebles. "It's definitely our busiest time of the year," says Communications Manager, Lauren Smith. There's no denying it. For Augusta Regional A...

    More >>

    Thousands of people from all around the world will be coming to Augusta for the Masters in about a week. Security at Augusta Regional Airport will be high especially in light of terrorist attacks in the last year around the world including some at airports. "It's a very busy week," says Chief Deputy Marshal, Scott Peebles. "It's definitely our busiest time of the year," says Communications Manager, Lauren Smith. There's no denying it. For Augusta Regional A...

    More >>

  • Father arrested after 6-year-old girl finds, fires loaded gun

    Father arrested after 6-year-old girl finds, fires loaded gun

    Saturday, March 25 2017 10:35 AM EDT2017-03-25 14:35:37 GMT
    Mark Scoggins (Source: Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office)Mark Scoggins (Source: Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators say the gun was accidentally discharged, leaving the 6 year old with minor injuries.

    More >>

    Investigators say the gun was accidentally discharged, leaving the 6 year old with minor injuries.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly