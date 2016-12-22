Red Cross asking for holiday blood donations

Tis' the season for giving. Many people have toys, clothes and other items on their holiday gift list but there's one gift that you may not have thought of.

The American Red Cross which is asking people to consider donating to save a life this Christmas. They are encouraging people to add blood donations to their holiday checklists. At Aiken Regional medical center, they are doing their best to help out. Thursday's blood drive was the first step

"Since they support us and all that we do here at the hospital, we support them," said Laura Goldberg who is Lab Director Aiken Regional Medical Center.

All of the blood from Thursday's drive will go the red cross which will be used to help local patients.

"It's especially important this time of year because as we're approaching the holidays less and less people are donating," said Goldberg.

Patrick marks donated at the drive and says he regularly gives blood and he considers this one of his Christmas gifts.

"I've been donating blood for probably about 5-6 years now and I think I've donated over 5 gallons, " said Marks.

"Your giving a pint of whole blood and they're using the three components of blood that you're donating," said Goldberg.

And those three components can save three lives.

"It only takes a short amount of time out of your day and the amount of time you can extend for someone's life is priceless," said Marks.

Marks says every time he donates he feels like he's done his part to support his community.

"This is a wonderful gift to give for the holidays because it's the gift of three lives and all it takes is maybe a half hour to an hour of your time," said Goldberg.

There will be another blood drive in Aiken on the 28th at the Aiken Mall.

If you plan to donate blood, remember to stay hydrated that day and make sure you eat something that day.

