Multi-vehicle collision closes WB Gordon Hwy near Doug Bernard Pkwy

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Gordon Highway.

Richmond County dispatch tells FOX 54 the call came in at 3:49 p.m. The accident scene is on Gordon Highway near Doug Bernard Parkway. The Westbound lanes of Gordon Highway are closed. There is no word on how extensive the injuries out, but our reporter on the scene did note that at least one person was taken away on a stretcher.

