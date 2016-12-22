Multi-vehicle collision closes WB Gordon Hwy near Doug Bernard P - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Multi-vehicle collision closes WB Gordon Hwy near Doug Bernard Pkwy

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Accident on Gordon Hwy near Doug Bernard Pkwy 12/22/16 (WFXG) Accident on Gordon Hwy near Doug Bernard Pkwy 12/22/16 (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Gordon Highway.

Richmond County dispatch tells FOX 54 the call came in at 3:49 p.m. The accident scene is on Gordon Highway near Doug Bernard Parkway. The Westbound lanes of Gordon Highway are closed. There is no word on how extensive the injuries out, but our reporter on the scene did note that at least one person was taken away on a stretcher.

We will continue to follow this story and update when more information is available.

