Investigators searching for Martinez McDonald's phone theft suspects

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects wanted for allegedly stealing a cell phone from inside a local McDonald's.

According to the sheriff's office, the three people pictured in this article stole the phone while inside the McDonald's at 3804 Washington Road. The incident happened Dec. 15 sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8:10 p.m.

Witnesses say the suspects left in a maroon older model two-door Honda. If you have any information about these suspects, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

