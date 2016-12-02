UPDATE: 2 suspects arrest, 2 still sought in Burke Co armed robb - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: 2 suspects arrest, 2 still sought in Burke Co armed robbery

By Adam Bodner, Producer
By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Jonathan Lee Eubanks (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Jonathan Lee Eubanks (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
Megan Tess Churchwell (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Megan Tess Churchwell (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
Cheyenne Marie Sullivent (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Cheyenne Marie Sullivent (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
Thomas Wayne Thompson (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Thomas Wayne Thompson (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: Two suspects in the armed robbery of a thirty-five-year-old woman in Burke County have been arrested and two more suspects have been identified.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office says that Jonathan Lee Eubanks and Megan Tess Churchwell have been arrested. In addition, two more suspects connected with the crime have been identified: twenty-four-year-old Thomas Wayne Thompson and twenty-two-year-old Cheyenne Marie Sullivent. The sheriff's office is asking for your help in locating these two.

Thompson is wanted for Armed Robbery, Motor Vehicle Hijacking, Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Burglary and Entering an Automobile. Sullivent is wanted for Armed Robbery, Motor Vehicle Hijacking, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Burglary and Entering an Automobile.

The victim's 1994 Jaguar, which was stolen during the robbery, was recovered when Jonathan Eubanks was arrested in Ohio.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Burke County Sheriff's Office is looking for four suspects reportedly involved in an armed robbery and burglary.

Investigators say a 35-year old woman's home was burglarized on Monday, November 14.  The woman's purse and car were allegedly taken at gunpoint by 26-year old Jonathan Lee Eubanks and a second white male, who has not been identified.  The car taken is a 1994 black four-door Jaguar X16 with a Georgia Tag number of QBD6103  There are two other suspects reportedly involved in the crime.  28-year old Megan Tess Churchwell and a bi-racial female, who has not been identified.

Megan Tess Churchwell will be charged with armed robbery, motor vehicle hijacking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, burglary, and and entering an auto.  

Jonathan Lee Eubanks will be charged with armed robbery, motor vehicle hijacking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary and entering an auto.  Eubanks is the same suspect accused of armed robbery at a Burke County bank on November 23.

If you have any information on Churchwell or Eubanks, please contact the Burke County Sheriff's Office at (706) 554-2133.

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved

