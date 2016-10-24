Grovetown's High School Battle of the Bands

The first game ever to be played at the brand new SRP Park in North Augusta is set for Monday night at 7:05 p.m. as North Augusta High School takes on Greenbrier High School. It’ll be the public’s first chance to check out the new state-of-the-art ballpark.More >>
The first game ever to be played at the brand new SRP Park in North Augusta is set for Monday night at 7:05 p.m. as North Augusta High School takes on Greenbrier High School. It’ll be the public’s first chance to check out the new state-of-the-art ballpark.More >>
The 11th, 12th, and 13th holes at Augusta National are some of the toughest in golf, even on a good day. But the wind has been known to stir at times, creating even more drama.More >>
The 11th, 12th, and 13th holes at Augusta National are some of the toughest in golf, even on a good day. But the wind has been known to stir at times, creating even more drama.More >>
With storms and rain forecasted for Saturday, round 3 of the 2018 Masters Tournament could be in jeopardy. Golf course managers are always very aware of the threat of lightning. Augusta National Golf Club uses a system called Thor Guard which is able to detect lightning within 25 miles.More >>
With storms and rain forecasted for Saturday, round 3 of the 2018 Masters Tournament could be in jeopardy. Golf course managers are always very aware of the threat of lightning. Augusta National Golf Club uses a system called Thor Guard which is able to detect lightning within 25 miles.More >>
Robotic surgery is quickly becoming the choice of patients because it's less invasive and recovery is faster and less painful. Many patients who might have taken weeks to recover, can be back to regular activities in days.Some have concerns that a robot will be doing the operation on its own -- but that is not the case. A surgeon is always at the controls.More >>
Robotic surgery is quickly becoming the choice of patients because it's less invasive and recovery is faster and less painful. Many patients who might have taken weeks to recover, can be back to regular activities in days.Some have concerns that a robot will be doing the operation on its own -- but that is not the case. A surgeon is always at the controls.More >>
Rats and bed bugs at a Richmond County Apartment has tenants speaking out. A woman says she has problems with the pests and management is not doing anything about it. Last year Wynona Moore and her one year old grandchild was living in a different unit across the street.More >>
Rats and bed bugs at a Richmond County Apartment has tenants speaking out. A woman says she has problems with the pests and management is not doing anything about it. Last year Wynona Moore and her one year old grandchild was living in a different unit across the street.More >>