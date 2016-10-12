Watch, Click, and Win with Jay Jefferies

It's easy to WATCH, CLICK, and WIN every weeknight in the Weather Extra with Jay Jefferies!
- Watch the Weather Extra each weeknight on the News at Ten.
- When you see Jay show up on-screen in a commercial break telling you to play for weather gear, log onto the WFXG news app or WFXG.com and click on “Contests.”
- Enter “Jay” as your keyword - you can enter once per show, Monday through Friday.
- The following business day, we’ll draw one lucky winner from that night's entries. The winner will be notified by email and/or phone with instructions on how to claim your prize.
It's that simple! So watch, click, and win ALL WEEK LONG with FOX 54!
CLICK HERE TO ENTER