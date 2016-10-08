Augusta fire department in need of specific donations for storm victims

Donations are still needed for evacuees staying in Augusta.

The Augusta Fire Department is accepting donations until 8 p.m. daily while the need is still there.

You can drop off items at the old fire station at 2163 Central Avenue in Augusta.

T-shirts, socks, underwear and adult diapers are all needed.

These items must be new to be accepted.

