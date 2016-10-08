Augusta fire department in need of specific donations for storm victims

Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.More >>
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.More >>
In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.More >>
In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.More >>
Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods.More >>
Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods.More >>
President Donald Trump has spoken. He wants U.S. troops and civilians out of Syria before November's congressional midterm elections.More >>
President Donald Trump has spoken. He wants U.S. troops and civilians out of Syria before November's congressional midterm elections.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
Civil War cannonballs surfaced on the Lowcountry coast Sunday morning following Hurricane Matthew's trek through South Carolina's coast.More >>
Civil War cannonballs surfaced on the Lowcountry coast Sunday morning following Hurricane Matthew's trek through South Carolina's coast.More >>
In coordination with local officials, Governor Nikki Haley on Sunday announced that evacuation orders have been lifted for all residents in Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley and Colleton counties as of 10:00 AM. At the request of local officials, evacuation orders for zones in Beaufort, Georgetown, Horry and Jasper counties remain in effect as local law enforcement and officials continue to assess areas for potential dangers. Returning residents are encouraged to exercise patience and...More >>
In coordination with local officials, Governor Nikki Haley on Sunday announced that evacuation orders have been lifted for all residents in Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley and Colleton counties as of 10:00 AM. At the request of local officials, evacuation orders for zones in Beaufort, Georgetown, Horry and Jasper counties remain in effect as local law enforcement and officials continue to assess areas for potential dangers. Returning residents are encouraged to exercise patience and...More >>
A fire has engulfed a structure in the Cherry Grove area.More >>
A fire has engulfed a structure in the Cherry Grove area.More >>
As Hurricane Matthew moves across the area, WMBF News is receiving photos from viewers of damage caused by the storm.More >>
As Hurricane Matthew moves across the area, WMBF News is receiving photos from viewers of damage caused by the storm.More >>
State officials have learned of a cyber security threat involving emails about power outages.More >>
State officials have learned of a cyber security threat involving emails about power outages.More >>
As hurricane Mathew approaches, those in Aiken want to be sure that they are prepared for whatever comes their way. The rain hasn't even started yet, but there are signs that Matthew is on the way.More >>
As hurricane Mathew approaches, those in Aiken want to be sure that they are prepared for whatever comes their way. The rain hasn't even started yet, but there are signs that Matthew is on the way.More >>