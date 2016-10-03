High 5 4 Kids: Jenny Hong - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

High 5 4 Kids: Jenny Hong

By Shaquille Lord, Multimedia Journalist
Jenny Hong, Burke County High School student (WFXG)

    •   
BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

This week on our "High 5 4 Kids", we introduce you all to a special girl who just a little over a year ago was living in a different country. Now she's a freshman at Burke County High School and is beating all the odds.

Jenny Hong is just like any other high school freshman. She likes to watch horror movies, hang out with friends, and study. But over a year ago Jenny was going to school in Vietnam. She says ever since she moved to the states, there's a difference in everything. "More freedom and everybody is kind to me."

Hong says she likes how she isn't required to study every day. "We study at school less than Vietnam. In Vietnam, I study from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. per day."

But that doesn't mean she's not going to put in the work. When Jenny first reached to Burke County she had some setbacks like learning English. But that didn't work stop her from working hard and classmates like Dexter Jones took notice "Last year when she came to Burke County, she was behind other honor students and so she quickly rose to expectations and exceeded her own expectations and was exceeding all of her classes."

And students aren't the only ones who saw a change. French and English as a second language teacher Tonya Torek says, "She has really come out of her shell and I think she's seeing how wonderful she is and I think she's gaining a lot of confidence in herself."

But for Hong, she says she will continue to work hard because and not give up in anything she's apart of. "Don't give up because the first time is hard. But it will be better."

Jenny plan's on becoming a surgeon because she says she wants to help people who get hurt.

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved.

