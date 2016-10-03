High 5 4 Kids: Jenny Hong

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a man wanted for questioning in regards to forgery in the third degree. Any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator Kris Lapham or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706)821-1080. All callers can remain anonymous. Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
There is NO WATER in the city of Waynesboro due to a busted water main in front of Dairy Queen on Highway 24. Water will most likely be available for toilets, etc. by Wednesday afternoon and drinking water by Friday afternoon once it is tested for drinkability.More >>
FOX 54 morning news is getting a makeover! Anchors C.E. Huffman and Stephanie Lopez will join Jay Jefferies starting Monday, April 9.More >>
On Monday, Apr. 9, at approximately 2:30 p.m. the Burke County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a third party caller that a woman was being held against her will by Miller Jerome Dixon on the 200 block of Brigham Landing Rd.More >>
The raid, in which agents seized records on topics including a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who alleges she had sex with Trump, left the president more angry than advisers had seen him in weeks, according to people familiar with the president's views.More >>
After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".More >>
Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.More >>
Yvonne Staples, whose voice and business acumen powered the success of her family's Staples Singers gospel group, has died at age 80.More >>
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.More >>
