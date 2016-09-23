2016 Miss Columbia County Fair scholarship pageant now accepting applicants

The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016.

Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016. Categories for the competition will be an interview, fitness wear, and evening gown. The deadline for application submission is Oct. 15.

The pageant will be held Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at Evans High School located at 4550 Cox Rd, Evans, GA 30809. The winner will go on to compete in the state pageant in Greenville, South Carolina. Applications can be found online at www.columbiacountyfair.net. For more information, please call Ms. Pat Becton at 706-863-7645 or email her at pbecton@knology.net.

