2016 Miss Columbia County Fair scholarship pageant now accepting - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

2016 Miss Columbia County Fair scholarship pageant now accepting applicants

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant
CSRA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. 

Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016. Categories for the competition will be an interview, fitness wear, and evening gown. The deadline for application submission is Oct. 15.

The pageant will be held Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at Evans High School located at 4550 Cox Rd, Evans, GA 30809. The winner will go on to compete in the state pageant in Greenville, South Carolina. Applications can be found online at www.columbiacountyfair.net. For more information, please call Ms. Pat Becton at 706-863-7645 or email her at pbecton@knology.net.

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Events for the City of Aiken to attend

    Events for the City of Aiken to attend

    Thursday, September 21 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-09-21 15:49:19 GMT
    City of Aiken events; Source: City of AikenCity of Aiken events; Source: City of Aiken

    Are you or will you be in Aiken? We have listed some events that you and the family may want to attend!

    More >>

    Are you or will you be in Aiken? We have listed some events that you and the family may want to attend!

    More >>

  • AAA branches are now bike friendly

    AAA branches are now bike friendly

    Thursday, September 21 2017 11:19 AM EDT2017-09-21 15:19:10 GMT
    (Source: WFXG)(Source: WFXG)

    On May 1st AAA Georgia announced that free bicycle service is now included with all membership levels.  This innovative service provides an additional level of safety for motorists and bicyclists. 

    More >>

    On May 1st AAA Georgia announced that free bicycle service is now included with all membership levels.  This innovative service provides an additional level of safety for motorists and bicyclists. 

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Suspect wanted in North Augusta manhunt in custody

    UPDATE: Suspect wanted in North Augusta manhunt in custody

    Thursday, September 21 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-09-21 14:01:43 GMT
    Wrecked vehicle after pursuit 9/20/17 (WFXG)Wrecked vehicle after pursuit 9/20/17 (WFXG)

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is assisting Richmond County Sheriff's Office with a manhunt on Jefferson Davis Highway in North Augusta.

    More >>

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is assisting Richmond County Sheriff's Office with a manhunt on Jefferson Davis Highway in North Augusta.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly