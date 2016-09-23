2016 Miss Columbia County Fair scholarship pageant now accepting applicants

Are you or will you be in Aiken? We have listed some events that you and the family may want to attend!More >>
Are you or will you be in Aiken? We have listed some events that you and the family may want to attend!More >>
On May 1st AAA Georgia announced that free bicycle service is now included with all membership levels. This innovative service provides an additional level of safety for motorists and bicyclists.More >>
On May 1st AAA Georgia announced that free bicycle service is now included with all membership levels. This innovative service provides an additional level of safety for motorists and bicyclists.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is assisting Richmond County Sheriff's Office with a manhunt on Jefferson Davis Highway in North Augusta.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is assisting Richmond County Sheriff's Office with a manhunt on Jefferson Davis Highway in North Augusta.More >>
Richmond County’s Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they believe is connected to last Sunday’s murder at Big Oak Park on Wheeler and Boy Scout Rd. 25-year-old Tyedon Burton is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm. Investigators say he is known to hang out in the area of Big Oak Park and was last seen driving a dark color four door sedan; possibly a Nissan Sentra. Burton is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him do not appro...More >>
Richmond County’s Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they believe is connected to last Sunday’s murder at Big Oak Park on Wheeler and Boy Scout Rd. 25-year-old Tyedon Burton is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm. Investigators say he is known to hang out in the area of Big Oak Park and was last seen driving a dark color four door sedan; possibly a Nissan Sentra. Burton is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him do not appro...More >>
September, 21st, 2017 a new service called InstaCart is launching in the CSRA. For those days when you're just too busy, you can get your groceries delivered to you in as little as an hour. Grocery stores like Publix, Costco, CVS and even Petco are participating .More >>
September, 21st, 2017 a new service called InstaCart is launching in the CSRA. For those days when you're just too busy, you can get your groceries delivered to you in as little as an hour. Grocery stores like Publix, Costco, CVS and even Petco are participating .More >>
The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016.More >>
The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016.More >>
High school Seniors...this is especially for you! The CSRA College Night will be held...More >>
High school Seniors...this is especially for you! The CSRA College Night will be held...More >>
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma’s path.More >>
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma’s path.More >>
Georgia Southern University students move onto campus later this week to start a new school year, but faculty and staff met Wednesday morning to formally kick off the academic year.More >>
Georgia Southern University students move onto campus later this week to start a new school year, but faculty and staff met Wednesday morning to formally kick off the academic year.More >>
Grassroots, student-led organizations across the country have grown competitive gaming into a legitimate path to college scholarships.More >>
Grassroots, student-led organizations across the country have grown competitive gaming into a legitimate path to college scholarships.More >>
The State Grand Jury has indicted a University of South Carolina employee on charges that he used his office for financial gain.More >>
The State Grand Jury has indicted a University of South Carolina employee on charges that he used his office for financial gain.More >>
Dozens of people who took out private college loans they failed to repay have won in court when their lender failed to produce proper paperwork for the debt.More >>
Dozens of people who took out private college loans they failed to repay have won in court when their lender failed to produce proper paperwork for the debt.More >>
Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.More >>
Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.More >>
Lt. Gen. John W. Rosa has announced that he will be retiring as the president of The Citadel in 2018.More >>
Lt. Gen. John W. Rosa has announced that he will be retiring as the president of The Citadel in 2018.More >>