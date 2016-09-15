ADPS receives Life Safety Achievement Award

The Aiken Department of Public Safety was awarded this week with the Life Safety Achievement Award for their prevention accomplishments.

The award comes from the National Association of State Fire Marshals Field Research and Education Foundation.

Aiken Public Safety is one of 160 fire departments across the country to receive the award.

No recorded fire deaths in 2015, and maintaining successful fire prevention programs earned them the accomplishment.

“A big portion of our efforts revolves around community risk reduction, which includes pre-fire inspections for businesses, and our fire prevention efforts and our educational efforts throughout the community,” said Lieutenant Jason Mahoney with ADPS.

The Department said the award motivates them to continue to better themselves and serve the community with excellence.