High 5 4 Kids: Kaylea McGlothin

There is NO WATER in the city of Waynesboro due to a busted water main in front of Dairy Queen on Highway 24. Water will most likely be available for toilets, etc. by Wednesday afternoon and drinking water by Friday afternoon once it is tested for drinkability.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a man wanted for questioning in regards to forgery in the third degree. Any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator Kris Lapham or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706)821-1080. All callers can remain anonymous. Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

This week we're honoring an 11-year-old girl who wanted to do something special for the animals in her community waiting to be adopted.

Every couple of weeks, you can catch Kaylea McGlothin and her family donating handmade ropes for dogs along with pet treats to the SPCA.



"I really wanted to help the dogs and help the SPCA," says McGlothin.



And it all started with Sasha, the dog Kaylea adopted when she first came here. "We came here with a preschool on a field trip and when we saw her we just fell in love with her."



And that's how "Sasha's Ropes of Love" began. Kaylea uses old shirts and cuts them up so they can be turned into toy ropes for dogs.



"The thrill of knowing that you're helping these animals and helping the SPCA, it just does your heart good," says Kaylea's mom, Lea Ann.



And now "Sasha's Ropes of Love" has been receiving support from all over Georgia, and even as far as Ohio. Lea Ann says she had no idea the effort would be this big.



"She would just make a couple of extra ropes and donate them but it's really taken off," says Lea Ann.



But to Kaylea, there's no better feeling than handing over her hand-made donations. "They just smile and say thank you and they're really excited for all the ropes."

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved.