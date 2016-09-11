High 5 4 Kids: Kaylea McGlothin

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a man wanted for questioning in regards to forgery in the third degree. Any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator Kris Lapham or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706)821-1080. All callers can remain anonymous. Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a man wanted for questioning in regards to forgery in the third degree. Any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator Kris Lapham or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706)821-1080. All callers can remain anonymous. Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
There is NO WATER in the city of Waynesboro due to a busted water main in front of Dairy Queen on Highway 24. Water will most likely be available for toilets, etc. by Wednesday afternoon and drinking water by Friday afternoon once it is tested for drinkability.More >>
There is NO WATER in the city of Waynesboro due to a busted water main in front of Dairy Queen on Highway 24. Water will most likely be available for toilets, etc. by Wednesday afternoon and drinking water by Friday afternoon once it is tested for drinkability.More >>
FOX 54 morning news is getting a makeover! Anchors C.E. Huffman and Stephanie Lopez will join Jay Jefferies starting Monday, April 9.More >>
FOX 54 morning news is getting a makeover! Anchors C.E. Huffman and Stephanie Lopez will join Jay Jefferies starting Monday, April 9.More >>
On Monday, Apr. 9, at approximately 2:30 p.m. the Burke County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a third party caller that a woman was being held against her will by Miller Jerome Dixon on the 200 block of Brigham Landing Rd.More >>
On Monday, Apr. 9, at approximately 2:30 p.m. the Burke County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a third party caller that a woman was being held against her will by Miller Jerome Dixon on the 200 block of Brigham Landing Rd.More >>
The first game ever to be played at the brand new SRP Park in North Augusta is set for Monday night at 7:05 p.m. as North Augusta High School takes on Greenbrier High School. It’ll be the public’s first chance to check out the new state-of-the-art ballpark.More >>
The first game ever to be played at the brand new SRP Park in North Augusta is set for Monday night at 7:05 p.m. as North Augusta High School takes on Greenbrier High School. It’ll be the public’s first chance to check out the new state-of-the-art ballpark.More >>
The 11th, 12th, and 13th holes at Augusta National are some of the toughest in golf, even on a good day. But the wind has been known to stir at times, creating even more drama.More >>
The 11th, 12th, and 13th holes at Augusta National are some of the toughest in golf, even on a good day. But the wind has been known to stir at times, creating even more drama.More >>
With storms and rain forecasted for Saturday, round 3 of the 2018 Masters Tournament could be in jeopardy. Golf course managers are always very aware of the threat of lightning. Augusta National Golf Club uses a system called Thor Guard which is able to detect lightning within 25 miles.More >>
With storms and rain forecasted for Saturday, round 3 of the 2018 Masters Tournament could be in jeopardy. Golf course managers are always very aware of the threat of lightning. Augusta National Golf Club uses a system called Thor Guard which is able to detect lightning within 25 miles.More >>
Robotic surgery is quickly becoming the choice of patients because it's less invasive and recovery is faster and less painful. Many patients who might have taken weeks to recover, can be back to regular activities in days.Some have concerns that a robot will be doing the operation on its own -- but that is not the case. A surgeon is always at the controls.More >>
Robotic surgery is quickly becoming the choice of patients because it's less invasive and recovery is faster and less painful. Many patients who might have taken weeks to recover, can be back to regular activities in days.Some have concerns that a robot will be doing the operation on its own -- but that is not the case. A surgeon is always at the controls.More >>
Rats and bed bugs at a Richmond County Apartment has tenants speaking out. A woman says she has problems with the pests and management is not doing anything about it. Last year Wynona Moore and her one year old grandchild was living in a different unit across the street.More >>
Rats and bed bugs at a Richmond County Apartment has tenants speaking out. A woman says she has problems with the pests and management is not doing anything about it. Last year Wynona Moore and her one year old grandchild was living in a different unit across the street.More >>