UPDATE: Missing Aiken County teen found in Texas

UPDATE: Brittany Nicole Winburn has been found. At around 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 27, Winburn was found with her estranged boyfriend, Julio Ocampos Vargas, in Tom Green County, Texas. She is reportedly unharmed.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing Aiken teenager.

On August 24, deputies were called out to the 100 block of Crawford Avenue in Aiken for a reported missing person. Family members told deputies that nineteen-year-old Brittany Nicole Winburn was last seen August 3 at around midnight. She was reportedly in the company of twenty-nine-year-old Julio Ocampos Vargas, her estranged boyfriend. Vargas is wanted for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant. Officials say Vargas should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about this case or if you've seen Brittany, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811 or Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC.

