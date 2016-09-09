UPDATE: Missing Aiken County teen found in Texas

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened March 27 in Beech Island. At around 1:56 a.m., deputies were called out to 211 Carey Drive for reports of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.More >>
At around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced that Kwamayne Bonner has been taken into custody.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman and they need your help to locate her. 59-year-old Martha Louise Walton was last seen April 28th around 700 Block of Lovell Circle.More >>
Breweries in Augusta will still have to wait a while before they are able to produce outside of industrial zones. The city's Planning Committee held off on approving a zoning change earlier this week.More >>
A long-awaited addition to the growing city of Grovetown is opening its doors for the first time Wednesday. The brand-new Walmart Neighborhood Market is all set to cut the ribbon at 7:30am.More >>
