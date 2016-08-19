How to properly dispose of medications

Go through your cabinets tonight and get all those old prescriptions!

On Saturday, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office is hosting its 2nd annual Drug Take Back Program.

Throwing away any medications is risky says Majororie Shaw Phillips, who has over 30 years of experience as a Pharmacy Manager & Advisor for the FDA.

"A patient has a surgical procedure or maybe some teeth pulled or goes to the ER, there's always left over meds," says Phillips. "You don't want to just throw them out in the trash because someone can dig through the trash and get them, particularly if it's an abuse able medication, it could be very dangerous."

She also says you don't want to wash them down the toilet or sink because it can end up in the water supply.

One way you can make sure it's done right, is to take advantage of programs such as the Drug Take Back that Richmond County is hosting on Saturday

"It gets medication out of the hands of people who don't need it anymore and avoids getting into the hands of the folks that will abuse them," she says.

If you can't make it to the drug take-back event, Phillips says mix old medications with kitty litter or coffee grounds and seal it in a Ziploc bag.

"It help's the medications degrade, so someone can't take them and abuse them and also seal it up so it doesn't get into the water supply until it's degraded in the landfill for a period of time"

So if you have expired medications or leftover prescriptions that you're not taking any more, take them to the CVS located on Washington Road from 8:30 am to 3 pm.

