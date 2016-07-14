Shaquille Lord - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Shaquille Lord

Shaquille Lord (WFXG) Shaquille Lord (WFXG)

Shaquille “Shaq” Lord joined the WFXG FOX 54 news team as a multimedia journalist in May 2016.

Shaq graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a degree in Communication Studies and a minor in Journalism. During college, he was an active member of the student news broadcast and school news paper. He had several internships in college including Time Warner Cable News in Charlotte, NC where he was a reporting intern.

Shaq was born in the West Indian Islands of Trinidad & Tobago and moved to the United States at the age of 6. He then lived in New York until he moved to Charlotte, NC to finish high school. He said growing up experiencing different cultures started his passion a career as a reporter.

When Shaq is not chasing the latest news, he loves to work out, spend time with family, volunteer, and root for the Giants and Panthers. He is an active member of the National Association of Black Journalist (NABJ).

If you have any story ideas or would like to say hello, you can contact Shaq on Twitter @ShaqLordWFXG or by email slord@wfxg.com.

