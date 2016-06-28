Blackwell defeats Ruthven in SC State House District 81 primary runoff

According to the Aiken County Elections Office, Bart Blackwell has defeated K.T. Ruthven in the primary runoff for SC State House District 81.

Here are the vote totals:

Bart Blackwell - 1038

K.T. Ruthven - 994

That means Blackwell will be the Republican on the ballot in November. He is running unopposed.

