Aiken agriculture community reacts to Gov. Haley possible Farm Bill veto

SC Gov. Nikki Haley (Source: Office of Gov. Nikki Haley) SC Gov. Nikki Haley (Source: Office of Gov. Nikki Haley)
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

Governor Nikki Haley says she will veto the $40 million dollar Farm Aid Bill that was passed through the House and Senate. At the Republican Party Convention this past weekend, the Governor said that South Carolina doesn't do bailouts. 

The bill would allow farms affected by the flooding in October to receive up to one-hundred thousand dollars in production costs.

"We've done nothing wrong," says Donnie Wakefield, an Aiken County farmer. "We had a thousand year flood event that we couldn't plan for, we lost our whole inventory in a matter of days. In a matter of days. You can't plan for that, crop insurance covered about a third."

Representative Bill Taylor is a co-sponsor of the bill. He tells FOX 54 he's confident that a veto will be meaningless.

"She steps in the way and says I'm going to veto the farm aid bill, but there's not a problem with that," says Rep. Taylor. "Because her veto will be meaningless. The House and the Senate -- I predict as certain as I-20 runs east and west that we will override that veto and the farmers will get the money they need."

