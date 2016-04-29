Pop singer Katja Glieson encourages CSRA students to stand again - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Pop singer Katja Glieson encourages CSRA students to stand against bullying

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

FOX 54 wants children to be 2 Strong 4 Bullies. Australian Singer and Songwriter Katja Glieson shares more than just her music with the world.
She also shares her experience of being bullied, and she did just that at Columbia Middle School Friday.

"I felt really down on myself, I didn't have any friends,” Glieson said.

The 19- year- old Glieson moved from Australia to LA 2 years ago to pursue her music career. This was after years of being bullied in middle school for her weight.

"Even after I dropped weight I still had bullying to my face at school. Because, when people want to bully you they will find any excuse. It doesn't matter what you look like. It doesn't matter what your parents do. If they see you as a target, they're going to target you.” Glieson said.

Glieson stops by schools, like Columbia Middle in Grovetown, to encourage kids to put an end to bullying. She encourages students being bullied to not put up with it and only listen to themselves.

"Once you're truly brutally honest with yourself, that's when you can reach a point where you're ready to move on, and be happy with your life,” Glieson said

With no friends at the time Glieson turned to music, and said finding what makes you happy is important when overcoming bullying.

"Being able to overcome all those kinds of things, and then be able to come around and be able to give it back. I think that's' the most important thing. I hope that what I do inspires other and makes them feel like they're not alone,” Glieson explained.

After speaking at Columbia Middle this afternoon Glieson also stopped by iHeart Media to meet with a handful of young women that overcame rough battles in life.

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved

  • 2 Strong 4 Bullies

    If you or someone you know has dealt with bullying, or if you're an organization that helps with bullying, use this form to submit a story idea to our 2 Strong 4 Bullies segment.

