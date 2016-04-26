Trailer destroyed in North Augusta fire - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Trailer destroyed in North Augusta fire

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

A trailer was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon on Cary Avenue in North Augusta.

Aiken County deputies responded to the scene around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies say nobody was in the trailer when it caught fire, and that the trailer is a total loss.

Cary Avenue was blocked off as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

