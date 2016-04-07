Tree worker killed in accident in North Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Tree worker killed in accident in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

A man died has died after he was hit by a falling tree limb while working in North Augusta. The accident involved a worker from Tiger Paws Lawn Care. It happened off Pinon Road near Five Notch Road.

According to officials on scene, Tiger Paws was using a ladder and deer stand as workers tried to remove a giant oak tree from the property. North Augusta EMS says a rope snapped, and the worker was hit by a falling limb.

A second tree company – Kervin Brothers – was called in to assist with the rescue, but was not involved in the accident in any way.

The worker’s name has not yet been released. Stay with FOX 54 news for updates.

