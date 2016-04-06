Spectators flock to 16th hole for practice rounds - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Spectators flock to 16th hole for practice rounds

(Source: File photo / WTOC) (Source: File photo / WTOC)
Augusta National Golf Club (WFXG) -

As the practice rounds wrapped up today, Masters patrons had a competition of their own: finding the best seats in the house!

The 16th hole is a very popular spot during practice rounds. That’s because players are known for skipping the ball across the pond and onto the green! FOX 54 caught plenty of stars participating. Last year's Masters winner Jordan Spieth was joined by Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson to give it a go.

"It's exciting, it gives me goosebumps," says visitor Etta Burnell. She sets up her chair in the very same spot, year after year.

"I love it here, my son owns a hospitality house here and that's why I get to come it's called the Azaela House and I get to come every year because of that. I love golf, my son plays, my husband plays, I play golf. I love to watch it, it's amazing."

If you're wondering how well the players can do this: Martin Kaymer in 2012 and Vijay Singh in 2009 both made holes-in-one by skipping the ball across the water!

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • China vows to 'counterattack' US as trade spat worsens

    China vows to 'counterattack' US as trade spat worsens

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:16:48 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:58:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves as walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves as walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia.

    President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

    More >>

  • Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

    Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 04:27:13 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:58:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One, Thursday, April 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One, Thursday, April 5, 2018.

    In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.

    More >>

    In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.

    More >>

  • AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:00 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:52:08 GMT
    A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly