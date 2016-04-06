Spectators flock to 16th hole for practice rounds

As the practice rounds wrapped up today, Masters patrons had a competition of their own: finding the best seats in the house!

The 16th hole is a very popular spot during practice rounds. That’s because players are known for skipping the ball across the pond and onto the green! FOX 54 caught plenty of stars participating. Last year's Masters winner Jordan Spieth was joined by Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson to give it a go.

"It's exciting, it gives me goosebumps," says visitor Etta Burnell. She sets up her chair in the very same spot, year after year.

"I love it here, my son owns a hospitality house here and that's why I get to come it's called the Azaela House and I get to come every year because of that. I love golf, my son plays, my husband plays, I play golf. I love to watch it, it's amazing."

If you're wondering how well the players can do this: Martin Kaymer in 2012 and Vijay Singh in 2009 both made holes-in-one by skipping the ball across the water!

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved.