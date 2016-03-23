Waynesboro restaurant gets fresh start

After being featured on Restaurant Impossible, one Waynesboro restaurant is getting a fresh start.

"There was a point where we were going to close the doors, we were within about a month of closing the doors," said Megan Vandenbulcke, owner of Pointer's Grill, formerly known as BFE Bar and Grill.



Around this time last year the BFE Bar and Grill was reeling, a shooting at the restaurant was the last straw after seven years of business.

"It comes to a point where you either make it or you don't. And then when you get to the point where if you can't make it, you either

close the doors or you send Restaurant Impossible an application, say a little prayer and hope that it comes through," said Vandenbulcke.



Megan Vandenbulcke and her husband got the answer to their prayers and now they're getting ready to unveil a ten thousand dollar renovation that

has the city of Waynesboro buzzing.



"I was born and raised here, you always have a family, whether you know the people or don't, we all are really united as a community

and it's been awesome to get support from our fellow business owners," said Vandenbulcke.



While things seem to be on the rise for the Vandenbulckes, she says don't use their good fortune as a reason to go into the restaurant business without really thinking it through.

"Owning a restaurant is extremely extremely stressful. Anyone that's in the business knows it and anyone that says they want to

get in the restaurant business I tell them to run as fast as they can," said Vandenbulcke.

