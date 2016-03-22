Evans named #4 happiest city in Georgia

Does living in Evans put a smile on your face? If so -- you might not be the only one. A recent report released by Zippa ranks Evans, Georgia, as the fourth happiest city the state of Georgia.

Researchers used criteria such as employment rates ... home ownership rates and cost of living to create the rankings. Skidaway Island, Wilmington Island and Pooler were the only cities ranked ahead of Evans. In case you're wondering, Martinez was #13. Grovetown ranked #33. Statesboro came in at #119.

To see the full list: https://www.zippia.com/advice/happiest-places-in-georgia/

