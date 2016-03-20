10th suspect arrested in deadly Hephzibah fight

Michael Donnell Dean is the latest suspect arrested in connection to the fight that left one teenager dead in Hephzibah. The fight happened on Friday, March 18th. Demajhay Bell, 18, was stabbed in the neck during the melee. He died Sunday, March 20th at the hospital. While it's still unclear who stabbed Bell, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office has charged multiple people with both Aggravated Assault and Murder. Dean is now among them:

Quiauna Henley (35)

Quiasha Henley (18)

A’Lexis Cain (18)

Tyteanna Thomas (18)

Raheem Jobes (19)

Myah Dunbar (18)

Eyvette Lashawn Byrd (39)

Demetrius Lamont Harris Jr (21)

Terry Daniels (19)

Michael Dean (20)

The Sheriff's Office has also issued warrants for another teen involved in the fight: Eddie Carter III, 18.

FOX 54 has obtained the incident report related to the fight in Hephzibah that turned deadly. According to the report, 30-50 teenagers ended up outside a home on Chaps Lane. They were armed with various weapons including baseball bats, pipes, knives and other items. The woman who lives at the home says the group was there to fight her daughter. Witnesses told Richmond County sheriff’s deputies that the fight was related to an ongoing dispute at Glenn Hills High School.

During the fight, Demajhay Bell was stabbed in the throat. Eyvette Byrd tried to drive him to the hospital, but another fight broke out at a stop sign as the she was trying to leave the subdivision. Bell then took the car in an attempt to drive himself to the hospital. He spotted a Richmond County Marshall’s vehicle that was responding to the scene, and stopped to get in the car with the Marshall until emergency medical workers could arrive.

Demetrius Harris suffered a broken arm during the fight and was also taken to the hospital.

