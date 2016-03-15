Arnold Palmer bows out of 2016 ceremonial first tee

The Masters Tournament will be a little different this year. Golf legend Arnold Palmer says he will not hit the ceremonial first tee shot at the Masters. He's done the honors every year for the past nine years. Palmer says he just doesn't have the physical mobility to hit the shot the way he would like to.

Fans will still get to see Palmer. He says he will still be there to watch the opening shots.

Augusta National Golf Club released this statement from Chairman Billy Payne:

"I spoke with Arnold yesterday and we certainly understand his decision. It makes no difference whether he actually hits a drive. He is a true legend in golf and will be welcomed as usual on the first tee with the other Masters Honorary Starters. It will be a great day.”

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved.