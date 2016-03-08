Crews on scene of church fire in Warrenville

The fire has been put out at a church in Aiken County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, nobody was at the Heart of Worship when the fire began. A neighbor saw the fire and called for help.

The church is located on Hillman Street near Viceroy Lane. No one is hurt.

Investigators have reason to believe the fire started in the kitchen. There's nothing suspicious about the fire at this point.

