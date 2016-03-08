Globetrotters entertaining crowds in the CSRA this week - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Globetrotters entertaining crowds in the CSRA this week

WFXG File Image WFXG File Image
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Harlem Globetrotters are making the most of their time in the CSRA this week. The talented group will play two games -- one on Wednesday in Aiken and one Friday at the James Brown Arena. In the meantime, the Globetrotters are making their way around town for public appearances. On Monday, they were at Airstrike in Augusta for a meet and greet hosted by the local radio stations. Players say this visit is about more than just the entertainment.

"Before we come here and play I had a chance to go around town and visit the kids at the hospital and went to an elementary school to talk about the ABCs of bullying prevention program,” says Anthony “Buckets” Blakes. “So a nice little warm-up prior to me and my teammates coming back here and playing on Wednesday in Aiken at the convocation center and then we'll play here on Friday at the James Brown Arena for our 90-th anniversary."

You can buy tickets on the Harlem Globetrotters website. For Friday’s show, you can go through the James Brown Arena. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday. Showtime is 7 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    •   
