UPDATE: Charge upgraded to murder after child's death

Alex Murphy (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Alex Murphy (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA

The Richmond County Coroner says 2-year-old Jada Mills has died from the injuries she suffered. The coroner confirms the man charged in the incident is the boyfriend of Mills' mother. Someone brought Mills to the Emergency Room of Augusta University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. 

According to an incident report, the child was unconscious when deputies arrived at the hospital. She had head trauma and internal injuries.

The suspect is 32-year-old Alex Murray. He is charged with Murder, Aggravated Battery, two counts of Cruelty to Children in the first degree. The incident report suggests Murray and Mills lived at the same address on Shady Brook Drive. 

FOX 54 spoke with the neighbor of Mills who said she has seen the child playing outside on many occasions.

"I didn't know the children's name but I did know them, from just seeing them. And like I said they were always happy, speaking or talking," said Alice Mackie.

Mackie said hearing what happened right next door is hard to fathom. 

"It is just so devastating. I'm just so in awe. Think about the mother and then you think about the grandmother or the other children how they are going to be.
This is so devastating," said Mackie.

The coroner says Mills' body will go to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy. Richmond County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident.

