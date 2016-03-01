Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend over drug dispute - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend over drug dispute

(WFXG) -

An Augusta woman is behind bars after her boyfriend claims he stabbed her for not sharing crack cocaine.

According to an incident report, Amelia Wooden stabbed her boyfriend in the right forearm with a small black screw driver after an altercation where her boyfriend wouldn't share the drugs with her. 

When deputies arrived, they noticed Wooden's boyfriend to have a laceration on his right forearm. 

Deputies say both Wooden and her boyfriend were highly intoxicated when they arrived. 

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

    Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 04:27:13 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:58:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One, Thursday, April 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One, Thursday, April 5, 2018.

    In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.

    More >>

    In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.

    More >>

  • AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:00 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:52:08 GMT
    A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>

  • FAQ: US and China trade tariffs. Is a trade war next?

    FAQ: US and China trade tariffs. Is a trade war next?

    Friday, April 6 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:52:15 GMT
    Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods. (Source: Raycom Media)Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods.

    More >>

    Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly