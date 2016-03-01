Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend over drug dispute

An Augusta woman is behind bars after her boyfriend claims he stabbed her for not sharing crack cocaine.

According to an incident report, Amelia Wooden stabbed her boyfriend in the right forearm with a small black screw driver after an altercation where her boyfriend wouldn't share the drugs with her.

When deputies arrived, they noticed Wooden's boyfriend to have a laceration on his right forearm.

Deputies say both Wooden and her boyfriend were highly intoxicated when they arrived.

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved.