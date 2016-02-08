Willie Nelson & Family headlining Banjobque festival

Willie Nelson & Family will be coming to the CSRA.

The country singer will be coming to Evans for the Papa Joe's Banjobque music festival. He will be joined by other performers such as Old Crow Medicine Show throughout the weekend concert.

The concert will be held on Memorial Day weekend this year at the Evans Towne Center Park.

Along with the concert, there will also be a barbeque competition.

All proceeds from this event go to a good cause, benefiting local CSRA charities.

Tickets are $60 for the weekend and V-I-P passes are $325. Click here for more information.

