High 5 4 Kids: Kennedy Isaac

Take a drive down Washington Road in early April, and you’ll notice something a little different. “You’ll see them at grocery stores and you’ll see them at hotels,” said Fred Palmer, Vice President of golf business development for Club Car. “We have 83 cars out all over the Augusta area,” added Sarah Puls, marketing director for Club Car It's fitting for a week when Augusta transforms into the golf capital of the world.

Kennedy Isaac is a 12-year-old at Augusta Preparatory Day School. She lives with Cerebral Palsy but doesn’t let her disability stop her from achieving her goals.



"I mean, I have to live with this my whole life. So, I have to get used to it sometime. I can't let it keep pushing me away from the things that I want to do,” Kennedy said.

It’s that attitude that has Isaac participating in any activity she’d like.



"People say don't try to be normal, but to somebody with Cerebral Palsy, it's kind of good to be normal. It feels good to be normal. So while I'm singing, it just feels like I'm in a totally different world,” Kennedy explained.



Singing is what Kennedy enjoys most, and she's good at it. Her chorus teacher at school, Kirsten Newlin, said watching Kennedy sing, and do what she loves, is inspiring.



"One of the songs they just sang at their winter concert was "What Wonderful World." And, I talked to the girls about how you know, there's a lot of sad and bad things in the world, but there's still beautiful moments. And, it was definitely really powerful to see Kennedy standing there in the middle with just this huge smile, singing this beautiful song,” Newlin explained.



Kennedy's Cerebral Palsy only affects her ability to walk. While she can walk, and even run, long distances can be tiring.



"You kind of come to the realization that you have a disability when you're out actually doing things. During PE, just during lunch, some things like that. Going far distances, really anything that has to do with action,” Kennedy said.



When she isn't singing or spending time with friends, Kennedy also enjoys eating and riding her bike.



