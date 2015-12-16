High 5 4 Kids: Kennedy Isaac - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

High 5 4 Kids: Kennedy Isaac

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lightning and rain could threaten round 3 of the Masters tournament

    Lightning and rain could threaten round 3 of the Masters tournament

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:47 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:47:17 GMT

    With storms and rain forecasted for Saturday, round 3 of the 2018 Masters Tournament could be in jeopardy. Golf course managers are always very aware of the threat of lightning. Augusta National Golf Club uses a system called Thor Guard which is able to detect lightning within 25 miles.

    More >>

    With storms and rain forecasted for Saturday, round 3 of the 2018 Masters Tournament could be in jeopardy. Golf course managers are always very aware of the threat of lightning. Augusta National Golf Club uses a system called Thor Guard which is able to detect lightning within 25 miles.

    More >>

  • Club Cars line the streets of Augusta for a cause

    Club Cars line the streets of Augusta for a cause

    Monday, April 2 2018 5:42 AM EDT2018-04-02 09:42:57 GMT
    Club Cars line the streets of Augusta in the annual Masters tradition (WFXG)Club Cars line the streets of Augusta in the annual Masters tradition (WFXG)
    Club Cars line the streets of Augusta in the annual Masters tradition (WFXG)Club Cars line the streets of Augusta in the annual Masters tradition (WFXG)

    Take a drive down Washington Road in early April, and you’ll notice something a little different. “You’ll see them at grocery stores and you’ll see them at hotels,” said Fred Palmer, Vice President of golf business development for Club Car. “We have 83 cars out all over the Augusta area,” added Sarah Puls, marketing director for Club Car It's fitting for a week when Augusta transforms into the golf capital of the world.

    More >>

    Take a drive down Washington Road in early April, and you’ll notice something a little different. “You’ll see them at grocery stores and you’ll see them at hotels,” said Fred Palmer, Vice President of golf business development for Club Car. “We have 83 cars out all over the Augusta area,” added Sarah Puls, marketing director for Club Car It's fitting for a week when Augusta transforms into the golf capital of the world.

    More >>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>
    •   
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Kennedy Isaac is a 12-year-old at Augusta Preparatory Day School. She lives with Cerebral Palsy but doesn’t let her disability stop her from achieving her goals.

"I mean, I have to live with this my whole life. So, I have to get used to it sometime. I can't let it keep pushing me away from the things that I want to do,” Kennedy said.

It’s that attitude that has Isaac participating in any activity she’d like.

"People say don't try to be normal, but to somebody with Cerebral Palsy, it's kind of good to be normal. It feels good to be normal. So while I'm singing, it just feels like I'm in a totally different world,” Kennedy explained.

Singing is what Kennedy enjoys most, and she's good at it. Her chorus teacher at school, Kirsten Newlin, said watching Kennedy sing, and do what she loves, is inspiring.

"One of the songs they just sang at their winter concert was "What Wonderful World." And, I talked to the girls about how you know, there's a lot of sad and bad things in the world, but there's still beautiful moments.  And, it was definitely really powerful to see Kennedy standing there in the middle with just this huge smile, singing this beautiful song,” Newlin explained.

Kennedy's Cerebral Palsy only affects her ability to walk. While she can walk, and even run, long distances can be tiring.

"You kind of come to the realization that you have a disability when you're out actually doing things. During PE, just during lunch, some things like that. Going far distances, really anything that has to do with action,” Kennedy said.

When she isn't singing or spending time with friends, Kennedy also enjoys eating and riding her bike.
 

Copyright 2015 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • More on WFXG.comMore>>

  • High 5 4 Kids

    High 5 4 Kids

    See more stories about kids in the CSRA who are doing amazing things and overcoming challenges.More >>
    See more stories about kids in the CSRA who are doing amazing things and overcoming challenges. More >>

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

    Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 04:27:13 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:59:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One, Thursday, April 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One, Thursday, April 5, 2018.

    In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.

    More >>

    In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.

    More >>

  • China vows to 'counterattack' US as trade spat worsens

    China vows to 'counterattack' US as trade spat worsens

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:16:48 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:58:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves as walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves as walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia.

    President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

    More >>

  • AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:00 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:52:08 GMT
    A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly