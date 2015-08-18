GRU reveals new mascot Augustus - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

GRU reveals new mascot Augustus

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Big changes are underway as classes start at Georgia Regents University.

Not only is it the first week with Dr. Brooks Keel as the new President, but also the first day of a new school mascot.

Augustus made his debut to a cheering crowd Tuesday afternoon as Al E. Cat, the former mascot of 23 years, heads into retirement.

"I think if today was any indication, he's pretty active and pretty energetic," said Athletic Director Clint Bryant. 

Bryant is excited for the new direction the university is taking. Not only with the new mascot, but also under new leadership.

"It's a tremendous opportunity, it was at the right time with new leadership at the university and with Al E. Cat serving us for 23 strong, it was just very appropriate," Bryant said.

Students and faculty packed into the Student Activities Center to get the first look at the new mascot, who is already showing off his charisma in front of the camera.

"If you can't get excited about an undergraduate campus like this then you really should be doing something else," Keel said. "It's a very significant day for us and a very fun time."

Keel says the event is already bringing a fresh buzz to the campus.

"It was a great turnout, a lot of kids here were anxious about what this means for them," he said. "It's their new mascot, it's their new representative of the great programs we have here and a great turnout."

Copyright 2015 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:00 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:52:08 GMT
    A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>

  • Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

    Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 04:27:13 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:52:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One, Thursday, April 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One, Thursday, April 5, 2018.

    In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.

    More >>

    In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.

    More >>

  • FAQ: US and China trade tariffs. Is a trade war next?

    FAQ: US and China trade tariffs. Is a trade war next?

    Friday, April 6 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:52:15 GMT
    Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods. (Source: Raycom Media)Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods.

    More >>

    Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly