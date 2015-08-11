Woman says she received harassing texts after argument with Walmart customer service

A woman said she received harassing text messages after calling customer service at the Wrightsboro Road Walmart.

She said after complaining to an employee about being on hold, she received a string of threatening messages.

She's worked in customer service for years and admits she was critical of the employee, but never expected what was going to happen next.

"That second text message, to me, was a threat," the customer said. "I started getting text messages basically telling me she clocks out at 10 o'clock at night."

This woman asked that her identity be kept secret, but she did want her story told. After the threatening texts started rolling in from a strange number, she drove to Walmart to get to the bottom of it.

"As I was speaking to that manager another text message rolled in, quoting verbatim what I said to the manager, that she needed to lose her job," the customer said.

She said she's convinced the employee took her number off of the caller ID.

"In the customer service field, even if you have to deal with rude customers, you don't take their cell phone number off a caller ID and start sending them threatening and harassing text messages," she said.



Walmart said they are investigating how those messages were sent and if it even was an employee who was sending them from a personal phone. But this customer was hoping something would get done sooner.



"I was livid," she said. "That made me feel as if I did go and address the issue and it was going to be brushed to the side."



She said she plans on looking into pressing charges. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said depending on the severity of the messages, the person could be charged with harassing via telephone or have a "pre-arrest" hearing to determine if there is cause for an arrest warrant.



"In the customer service field, that is what you have to deal with," she said. "You have to deal with unruly customers, you have to deal with customers that have had a bad day."

