Woman from Hawaii dies in car crash in Lincolnton

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash in Lincoln County that killed a woman from Hawaii.

Estela Moreno, 64, from Wahiawa, Hawaii, was taken to University Hospital McDuffie, where she died.

Moreno was a backseat passenger in a 2005 Mazda 3 that wrecked with a 1999 Chevy pickup truck on Washington Road in Lincolnton, troopers said. The 911 call came in around 3:45 p.m.

The Mazda was driving north on Washington Road followed by the pickup truck. Investigators said the driver of the Mazda missed his turn, then used the turning lane for the Cherokee Recreation Area to make a U-turn.

The car then turned into the pickup's lane, resulting in the truck hitting the back left side of the car.

Authorities said another backseat passenger was taken to GRU by helicopter but survived the crash. The driver and the front seat passenger were taken to Doctors Hospital by ambulance. No word on their injuries.

No one in the pickup truck was injured.

Copyright 2015 WFXG. All rights reserved.