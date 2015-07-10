Coroner IDs man found dead near Wilkes Co. boat ramp - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Coroner IDs man found dead near Wilkes Co. boat ramp

WILKES COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The body that was found near the boat ramp on Clarks Hill Lake has been identified as 33-year old Luther Cofer of Wilkes County, according to Coroner Blake Thompson.

The cause of death is still pending. Thompson said the results should come back on Tuesday morning. 

The call originally came in at 7 p.m. Friday. The man was pronounced dead on scene at 7:45 p.m. 

GBI and Georgia DNR are helping the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office investigate.

The body will be sent to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.

Copyright 2015 WFXG. All rights reserved.

