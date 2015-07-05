Police: Veteran stole Humvee from Fort Gordon, led deputies on chase

Authorities say a military veteran stole a Humvee from Fort Gordon military base before leading deputies in South Carolina on a 20-mile chase.



Aiken County deputies say 47-year-old Michael Warning faces attempted murder and several other charges.



Authorities said that Warning stole the Humvee from a display at Fort Gordon for the Fourth of July.



Investigators said the 6-ton Humvee nearly stuck a patrol car as the driver weaved through traffic.