Police: Veteran stole Humvee from Fort Gordon, led deputies on c - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Police: Veteran stole Humvee from Fort Gordon, led deputies on chase

Authorities say a military veteran stole a Humvee from Fort Gordon military base before leading deputies in South Carolina on a 20-mile chase.


Aiken County deputies say 47-year-old Michael Warning faces attempted murder and several other charges. 


Authorities said that Warning stole the Humvee from a display at Fort Gordon for the Fourth of July. 


Investigators said the 6-ton Humvee nearly stuck a patrol car as the driver weaved through traffic.

