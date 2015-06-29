Fireworks set to be legal in Georgia on July 1

Many Georgians are looking even more forward to this Fourth of July now that fireworks will be legal in a couple of days.Starting Wednesday, July 1, you won't have to cross the border to buy the popular aerial fireworks.Colbey Warren and Shean Strong decided to open up a fireworks stand this year, looking to cash in on the new laws outside of the Wal-Mart on Belair Road in Augusta."Right now we have a fireworks stand going and we hope to make some pretty decent profits here," said Strong.In May, Governor Deal signed House Bill 110 allowing Georgians to purchase aerial fireworks, previously it was limited to fountains and hand sparklers. Now everything from sky rockets, to missile type rockets, to helicopter spinners, roman candles and firecrackers are all legal."The new laws can help us make a little bit of a profit and help out the economy a bit," said Strong.But before you buy fireworks, they can only be used between 10 a.m. and midnight, except for July 3rd, 4th and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, when they will be allowed until 2 a.m.South Carolina's fireworks laws haven't changed, and as soon as you cross over into state lines, fireworks stores can be found.Wacky Wayne's Fireworks, located not even a mile off of the border, is stocked up with the most powerful fireworks on the market like the $600 Big Bang kit or the smaller Boss kit, priced at $200.However, if you want to buy fireworks in Georgia, you must be at least 18 years old and it is still illegal to have fireworks within a school safety zone.





Copyright 2015 WFXG. All rights reserved.



