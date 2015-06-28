Family YMCA to participate in summer food program

The Family YMCA of Greater Augusta is participating in the Summer Food Service Program, which will run starting Monday, June 29 until August 5.Snacks and meals will be provided to all children 18 years old and younger, regardless of membership, at some of the various locations of the Y's summer camps.





A full list of the breakfast and lunch locations are below:

Breakfast will be provided to campers at the following locations:



· Downtown Augusta Family YMCA (945 Broad Street, Augusta)



An afternoon snack will be provided to campers at the following locations:



· Aiken County Family YMCA (621 Trolley Line Road, Graniteville)



· Augusta South Family YMCA (2215 Tobacco Road, Augusta)



· Augusta South Family YMCA Camp at HIS Church (3358 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta)



· Augusta South Family YMCA Camp at Southside Tubman YMCA(2340 Milledgeville Road, Augusta)



· North Augusta Family YMCA (401 W Martintown Road, North Augusta)



· North Jefferson Family YMCA (3001 Hwy 17 North, Wrens)



· Wilson Family YMCA Camp at Sue Reynolds Elementary School (3840 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta)



Lunch and an afternoon snack will both be provided to campers at the following locations:



· Marshall Family YMCA Camp at Patriots Park (5445 Columbia Road, Grovetown)



· Steiner Branch Family YMCA Camp at Grovetown Elementary School (3000 Ford Avenue, Grovetown).



