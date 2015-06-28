Local radio club competes in annual emergency training competiti - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Local radio club competes in annual emergency training competition

Radio enthusiasts across the CSRA came together this weekend for National Amateur Radio Association Field Day.

Over 35,000 people across the nation annually compete in the weekend where the various clubs work to contact as many other amateur radio stations as possible in a 24 hour radio signal marathon.

"We put our equipment out in the field to simulate emergency conditions," said Michael Newland of the North Augusta-Belvedere Radio Club. "They'll probably have close to 1000 contacts by 2 p.m. today."

 Michael Newland said that the North Augusta club competes against all the other stations in the nation, but mainly the other two radio clubs in Augusta.

"We always hope to beat the two clubs over the river in Augusta because it's a friendly competition," said Newland

A friendly competition, but also training. The North Augusta club uses the Aiken County Emergency Service trailer, and they said in situations like a freeze or tornado, they are able to send out radio signals quickly and efficiently.

"Most recently a mass casualty exercise, we met up with the hams from over the river and helped send signals for the patients who had burns and whatnot. So we cooperate and also compete against each other," said Newland.

For more information on the North Augusta-Belvedere Radio Club click here

Copyright 2015 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:00 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:52:08 GMT
    A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>

  • Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

    Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 04:27:13 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:52:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One, Thursday, April 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One, Thursday, April 5, 2018.

    In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.

    More >>

    In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.

    More >>

  • FAQ: US and China trade tariffs. Is a trade war next?

    FAQ: US and China trade tariffs. Is a trade war next?

    Friday, April 6 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:52:15 GMT
    Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods. (Source: Raycom Media)Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods.

    More >>

    Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly