Fathers get outside for Father's Day 2015

On Father's Day 2015 the fathers got to enjoy being the king for the day.





The Augusta-area was hot, but that didn't stop families from getting outside and enjoying the day.





Dads and their kids spent the day having some quality family time at the local Evans Towne Center Park.





Kids were playing on the playground, cooling off on the splash pad and just getting to spend time with Dad.





One local dad was excited to be able to enjoy his Father's Day by enjoying a sunny afternoon with his family outside.





"Started my day out with a morning run, we stayed up late last night watching King Kong on the video and we've pretty much spent today at the park, hanging out and cooling off in the water," said one father.







Temperatures once again neared 100 degrees on Father's Day.







