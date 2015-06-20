Deputies investigating shooting on Deans Bridge Rd.

Deputies are searching for a man involved in a shooting that left one injured.The shooting occurred on Friday night near the intersection of Deans Bridge Rd. and Wheeless Rd.The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the victim, Jimmy Barnes, is recovering from a gunshot wound to the stomach at GRMC.A suspect has not yet been named in the shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation.

