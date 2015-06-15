One person killed in wreck on Storm Branch road - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

One person killed in wreck on Storm Branch road

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - Update: The victim in the crash has been identified as 37-year old Paul D. Wright of Beech Island, SC, according to the Aiken County Coroner. 

Wright was driving a 1996 Honda automobile when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and eject him from the car.

Wright was transported to GRU-Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 a.m. 

Wright's passenger, Holly Worley of Graniteville, SC was also ejected from the vehicle and also transported to GRU-Shock Trauma. Worley told investigators that Wright was traveling at a high speed at the time of the crash.

Neither were wearing seat belts. 

Aiken County Sheriff's Office said one person has died in a wreck on Storm Branch Road.

Officials said the car overturned around 5:30 a.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

Copyright 2015 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:00 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:52:08 GMT
    A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>

  • Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

    Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 04:27:13 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:52:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One, Thursday, April 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One, Thursday, April 5, 2018.

    In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.

    More >>

    In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.

    More >>

  • FAQ: US and China trade tariffs. Is a trade war next?

    FAQ: US and China trade tariffs. Is a trade war next?

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-04-05 14:28:35 GMT
    Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods. (Source: Raycom Media)Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods.

    More >>

    Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly