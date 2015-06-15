One person killed in wreck on Storm Branch road

Update: The victim in the crash has been identified as 37-year old Paul D. Wright of Beech Island, SC, according to the Aiken County Coroner.Wright was driving a 1996 Honda automobile when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and eject him from the car.Wright was transported to GRU-Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 a.m.Wright's passenger, Holly Worley of Graniteville, SC was also ejected from the vehicle and also transported to GRU-Shock Trauma. Worley told investigators that Wright was traveling at a high speed at the time of the crash.

Neither were wearing seat belts.



Aiken County Sheriff's Office said one person has died in a wreck on Storm Branch Road.



Officials said the car overturned around 5:30 a.m.



South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.



