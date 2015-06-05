Jake Rakoci wakes up bright and early every morning as the weekday morning anchor for WFXG FOX 54 News Now. He anchors the morning show along with Destiny Chance from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday thru Friday.

Jake joined WFXG FOX 54 in June 2015 as a multimedia journalist. After spending over a year covering the biggest stories across the CSRA, he made the transition to the anchor desk full-time.

During his time as a multimedia journalist, Jake's most memorable stories have been covering the entire 2016 Masters Tournament, reporting live for hours during wall-to-wall coverage while Hurricane Matthew moved its way up the East Coast and interviewing multiple presidential candidates during the 2016 election.

Jake graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2015 with a degree in human communication.

Prior to working in Augusta, Jake was the editor-in-chief of award-winning online student news publication, Knight News, and an intern in the investigative unit at WKMG News 6 in Orlando.

Jake has had the opportunity to travel all over the nation and even internationally for his stories. Jake has traveled to cover UCF football games in Phoenix, Ariz., Happy Valley, Ohio State and Dublin, Ireland.

A self-proclaimed sports nut, Jake is a diehard Orlando Magic, Jacksonville Jaguar and UCF football fan.

Jake is also proud Christian and has developed a knack for cooking -- if you know of any good recipes let him know!

When he's not waking up early in Augusta to bring you the latest news, you can find Jake playing basketball, on the golf course, working out at the gym and spending quality time with his family and friends.

If you have any story ideas or would like to say hi to Jake, you can reach out to him on Twitter at @JakeRakociWFXG, Facebook or at jrakoci@wfxg.com.