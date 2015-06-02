Augusta Red Cross helping victims of retirement community fire - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Red Cross helping victims of retirement community fire

EVANS, GA (WFXG) -

The Red Cross is doing their part to help the victims affected by the retirement home fire in Evans.

"It's very frightening," said Becky McKenzie with the American Red Cross of Augusta. "It's overwhelming. Their whole lives have gone up in flames."

More than 80 Marshall Square residents have no home, and the Red Cross of Augusta is providing immediate help.

"Some of the main questions the residents want answered are, 'Is my family here?' and, 'Can I get my medicine?' Those are the two most important things to them right now and rightfully so," McKenzie said.

Members of the Augusta Red Cross were on scene helping victims and their families as early as 5 a.m. McKenzie said that the Red Cross is there and ready to help those who need somewhere to stay.

"There are other nonprofit agencies in the city that Red Cross can make that contact with, and we can provide services for that person that they will have a place to stay for the short term so that the family can make decisions for what to do long term," McKenzie said.

The Red Cross said when a tragedy as big as this one hits the community, they will do whatever it takes to help make sure the victims get all the help they need. If you want to help by donating, call 706-724-8481.

 Copyright 2015 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:00 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:52:08 GMT
    A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>

  • Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

    Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 04:27:13 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:52:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One, Thursday, April 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One, Thursday, April 5, 2018.

    In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.

    More >>

    In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.

    More >>

  • FAQ: US and China trade tariffs. Is a trade war next?

    FAQ: US and China trade tariffs. Is a trade war next?

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-04-05 14:28:35 GMT
    Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods. (Source: Raycom Media)Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods.

    More >>

    Washington and Beijing have imposed $3 billion in trade tariffs on each other’s goods.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly