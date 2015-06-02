Augusta Red Cross helping victims of retirement community fire

One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a massive fire at Marshall Square Retirement Community in Evans, according to Columbia County officials.

The Red Cross is doing their part to help the victims affected by the retirement home fire in Evans.

"It's very frightening," said Becky McKenzie with the American Red Cross of Augusta. "It's overwhelming. Their whole lives have gone up in flames."

More than 80 Marshall Square residents have no home, and the Red Cross of Augusta is providing immediate help.

"Some of the main questions the residents want answered are, 'Is my family here?' and, 'Can I get my medicine?' Those are the two most important things to them right now and rightfully so," McKenzie said.

Members of the Augusta Red Cross were on scene helping victims and their families as early as 5 a.m. McKenzie said that the Red Cross is there and ready to help those who need somewhere to stay.

"There are other nonprofit agencies in the city that Red Cross can make that contact with, and we can provide services for that person that they will have a place to stay for the short term so that the family can make decisions for what to do long term," McKenzie said.

The Red Cross said when a tragedy as big as this one hits the community, they will do whatever it takes to help make sure the victims get all the help they need. If you want to help by donating, call 706-724-8481.

