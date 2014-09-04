Watch, Text, and Win with Family Feud

WFXG has prizes EVERY WEEKNIGHT in Family Feud! It's easy to WATCH, TEXT, and WIN with FOX 54 -



1. Watch "Family Feud" every weeknight at 7 & 11 PM.



2. When you see the on-screen text telling you which "Family Feud" Fast Money puzzle answer to send us, text that word to 95454!



3. You can enter once per show, Monday through Friday.



4. Each weeknight after that episode's end credits roll, we'll draw one lucky winner from that night's entries. The winner will instantly receive a text message with instructions on how to claim your prize.



It's that simple! So watch, text, and win ALL WEEK LONG with FOX 54!

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES



1. Promotion Description . This promotion is sponsored by WFXG-TV, 3933 Washington Road, Augusta, Georgia 30907 ("Sponsor"). This promotion begins at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2017 and ends at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2017. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.



2. Eligibility . No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of Georgia and South Carolina in the station's viewing area who are 18 years of age or older. Current or former employees and their family members, of Raycom Media, Inc., WFXG-TV, Vibes, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, successors and assigns, and their advertising, production, and their promotional agencies are not eligible to participate. Only one Entry per weekday per person and per mobile phone number, and multiple Entries per weekday will lead to disqualification. Text and messaging rates may apply.



3. How to Enter . There is one (1) way to enter this promotion. During the weeknight airings of "Family Feud" from 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM, and 11 PM to 11:30 PM during this promotion, WFXG-TV will instruct viewers via an on-screen text crawl to send us a specific "Family Feud" puzzle answer ("Keyword") in the Fast Money round. Entrants must send this Keyword via SMS text message to 95454. Messages must be received by 7:30 PM that weekday in order to qualify. In return, each entrant will be eligible for the corresponding prize drawing. Entrants and mobile phone numbers are limited to one (1) Entry per day. If more than one Entry per entrant (and/or mobile number) per weekday is submitted for a particular draw, all of entrant's entries for that draw will be void and the entrant will not be eligible for the corresponding prize. Entrant and Entry data become the property of WFXG-TV, and WFXG-TV reserves the right to use any information submitted by entrants. Sponsor may cancel or delay a drawing when there is a pre-emption, technical difficulty or other applicable reason that warrants such action, in Sponsor's discretion.



Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple texts, calls or other entries are permitted. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated calls, texts, submissions, or entries, including (without limitation) due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including (without limitation) malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender and/or Sponsor), telephonic failures, human error, wireless network failure or any other error or malfunction. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the mobile number associated with a winning Entry, and failure to provide the same may be grounds for disqualification, in Sponsor's discretion.



Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of Entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of a mobile number shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.



4. Prize(s) . There will be a total of one (1) prize winner each episode, in two (2) episodes per night, totaling ten (10) prize winners per week. Each winner during the 7 PM episode will receive two (2) ticket vouchers to see the Harlem Globetrotters on March 15, 2017 at the USC-Aiken Convocation Center, or March 17, 2017 at the James Brown Arena. Prizes may not be sold, transferred or assigned by the winner. The specifics of the prize shall be solely determined by the Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.