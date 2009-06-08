Advertise With Us

How do I advertise on WFXG and wfxg.com?

The answer is just a phone call away. Simply call our local sales office at 706-650-5400. You will be asked for your name, your company name, your advertising agency (if any) and your phone number. It's that simple. Your information will then be given to a WFXG account executive who will guide you through the process step by step. They will use their expertise and experience combined with your knowledge of your business, your customers and your competition to help you create an advertising plan designed to accomplish your goals and help increase your profits.

If you are a new advertiser and need a commercial, our creative services department, working closely with you and your account executive, will produce a television spot that communicates your message in a fresh and creative way.

Are you happy with the results you're getting from your present form of advertising? Do you know how best to reach your present customer and when? Do you know how to measure the results of your advertising? If the answer is, 'Not really,' then it's time to make a change. Whether you are a new business interested in letting people know what services you provide or an established business, WFXG can help.

WFXG reaches 141,000* homes in the Augusta DMA each week and even more on wfxg.com! Want more customers? Not sure how to get them? It's easier than you might think. Just call WFXG at 706-650-6237 or email Waylon Cawley and let us show you how.